Video: 2 Fans Get Caught in Bushes Trying to Storm Field at 2019 Iron Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

When you're rushing the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the bushes lining the pitch can be treacherous territory.

Moments after Auburn beat Alabama 48-45 in the Iron Bowl, CBS cameras caught sight of a pair of fans, one of whom was struggling mightily to find her way to the field:

It's not the first time the Jordan-Hare greenery has claimed a victim following an Iron Bowl.

The fans' actions in that instance was a costly infraction for Auburn, which received a $250,000 fine from the SEC.

That's a small price to pay when you'll have bragging rights over Alabama for an entire year.

Shaun Shivers delivered what proved to be the decisive score Saturday when he found the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run. Joseph Bulovas had an opportunity to tie the game with two minutes remaining, but his 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.