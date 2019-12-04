WWE and AEW Stars Who Have Made the Biggest Jump in 2019

0 of 6

Credit: Jeffrey Jones / AEW

Regardless of which product you've enjoyed more this year, there can be little doubt WWE and All Elite Wrestling have scored some major names for their respective rosters in 2019.

AEW burst onto the scene by announcing a loaded lineup of wrestlers from the get-go including Cody, The Young Bucks and Adam Page, but it was their signing of Chris Jericho that helped put them on the map. Likewise, WWE recruited a handful of notable names to NXT and made major moves with some of the Superstars on the main roster.

It was imperative for 2019 to be a year of significant changes, and it's safe to say both WWE and AEW succeeded in that sense.

Raw received a cosmetic makeover a few months ago, SmackDown premiered on Fox, and NXT made the move to USA Network. AEW has also been critically acclaimed opposite the black-and-gold brand on Wednesday nights by producing compelling content week after week.

A newsworthy jump doesn't necessarily have to entail a star from one promotion leaving for another. In fact, it could be as simple as a star from Raw, SmackDown or NXT finding a new home on a different brand and making the most of their new surroundings.

It will be exciting to see what both promotions have in store for fans as 2020 quickly approaches, but in the meantime, let's look at the moves that highlighted 2019.