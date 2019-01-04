Kenny Omega Contract Offer, The Undertaker Comments and More in WWE Roundup

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Omega Reportedly Receives Offer from WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reported that WWE made Kenny Omega a "fantastic offer" ahead of his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Tanahashi on Friday, which has added to further speculation regarding Omega leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His contract reportedly expires sometime in January.

WWE will likely have competition to sign him in the form of All Elite Wrestling, which is run by fellow Elite members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

If WWE manages to snag Omega, it would be a major coup, and it could lead to Omega entering this month's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, much like AJ Styles did three years ago.

The Undertaker Comments on Issues With Current Wrestling

It isn't often that The Undertaker breaks character, but he did so during a documentary series for Onnit featuring Texas-based independent wrestlers Aaron Solow and Ricky Starks.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, The Undertaker discussed several things in the documentary, including the current state of wrestling:

"Sometimes you have to set the angle within the match, but you gotta give a reason for one guy to be loved and one guy to be hated. At the end of the day, whatever you're doing in the ring, you want it to look real, and genuine, and authentic. And I think that's a huge problem, everybody acts the same way, everybody overplays to the audience, and it's just like, 'OK, what do you do next?' Everybody's calling, they want to backflip off this and into that. Once you do that a couple of times, it's like, 'OK, what do you got now?' Well, now I gotta do two flips into that, then two and a half. When they get used to that, what do you do? Instead of learning the finer nuances of what we do, and that's tell stories. Granted, physical, painful stories, but stories nonetheless."

The 53-year-old Undertaker has an old-school mentality, and it's understandable considering he is one of the best storytellers in the history of the business.

Storytelling can be forgotten in favor of remarkable athletic feats at times, and that tends to make matches and rivalries feel less important.

The Undertaker may soon be nearing the end of his historic career, but he clearly has plenty of knowledge to pass on to the current and future generations of professional wrestlers.

Nakamura Talks WWE's Underrated Stars

Shinsuke Nakamura has flown under the radar at times in recent months on SmackDown Live, but it would be a stretch to call him underrated.

The King of Strong Style believes many of his peers belong in that category, however.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former United States champion named some WWE Superstars who believes are better than they are given credit for:

"Honestly, most people in WWE are underrated. I can choose so many people. They have so much ability but can't show everything on TV. Everybody has a great ability to wrestle, and you can see that at the house shows. Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Primo and Epico, The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, they're all underrated."

In that same interview, Nakamura suggested to Barrasso that he has no interest in returning to Japan and instead wants to get back in the WWE Championship hunt in 2019.

Nakamura was never able to beat AJ Styles for the WWE title in 2018, but now that he is no longer U.S. champion, the path is clear for him to make his way back up the card.

