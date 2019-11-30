Week 13 NFL Picks: Over-Under Advice, Final-Score Predictions and Odds

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

With one thrilling finish and two relatively one-sided contests, Thursday's trio of games set the tone for a Week 13 that could yield a variety of results.

There are playoff implications galore remaining this week, as eight of the remaining 13 games involve at least one team with a winning record. With several marquee matchups also on the schedule, this could shape up to be the most exciting week of the 2019 season to date.

Here, you'll find a look at the remaining schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, as well as score predictions and a closer look at the top matchups.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Cleveland Browns (-2, 39) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Cleveland 17-16

Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 45) at New York Giants: Green Bay 28-18

New York Jets (-3, 41) at Cincinnati Bengals: New York 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45) at Miami Dolphins: Philadelphia 29-23

San Francisco 49ers (+5, 45.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 24-22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5, 47) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 26-22

Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 43) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 23-22

Washington Redskins (+10, 39) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 25-13

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 39) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 20-18

Oakland Raiders (+11, 51) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-26

New England Patriots (-3, 46) at Houston Texans: New England 22-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 50) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 28-26

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

It's now a three-team race in the AFC South. The Houston Texans took the lead with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, but they sit just a game ahead of Indianapolis and the Tennessee Titans in the standings.

With the Texans hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday night, this game becomes extremely relevant in the divisional race.

The key to this matchup will largely be the play of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Marcus Mariota was under center for Tennessee when these two teams met back in Week 2, and the Colts narrowly escaped that game with a victory.

Tannehill has proved to be a significant upgrade since taking over the starting role.

"No. 17 has been the spark plug to an offense that's averaged 13.1 more points per game and 93.9 more total yards per game under his direction while also posting the highest red-zone percentage (92.9) in the league during that span entering Week 13," NFL Media's Bucky Brooks wrote Friday.

Not only will the Colts have to find a way to fluster Tannehill, but they'll also have to contain running back Derrick Henry. The former Heisman winner has been brutalizing defenses this season to the tune of 991 total rushing yards at 4.8 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns.

The Titans, who have won four of their past five games, are becoming a complete team and have a good chance of covering a narrow line—if they do not win outright.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

For the Texans to maintain control of the AFC South, they'll need to upset the Patriots on national television—an unenviable task for any head coach. However, it's especially daunting for Bill O'Brien, who has gone 0-5 against New England as Houston's head coach.

"Obviously, we've struggled against the Patriots in past years, but this is a different year," O'Brien said Tuesday, per Henry McKenna of Texans Wire.

This is indeed a different year, one in which the Patriots offense has labored to put points on the board. While New England ranks fifth in scoring (27.4 points per game), many of their points have come against terrible teams. Over the last month, the Patriots have averaged just over 19 points per game.

If this turns into a shootout, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans offense will have the advantage.

It isn't likely to become a shootout, however, because New England's defense is that good. It's particularly good against the pass—teams have averaged just 158 yards per game against the Patriots through the air. That gives New England a big advantage here.

If the Patriots can contain Watson, they should be able to win a physical, low-scoring contest.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Patriots will be looking to keep control of the AFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday night. The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will be looking to stay in the race for the NFC's top seed on Monday. The 9-2 Seahawks have the clearer path—they've already beaten the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers once and play them again in Week 17—but Minnesota isn't out of it by any means.

At 8-3, the Vikings are tied with the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC North. They'll play the Packers again in Week 16, meaning Minnesota can take the division and challenge for a first-round bye by winning out.

This should be one of the most heavily contested games of the week, as the Vikings match up extremely well with Seattle. They have an elite running back in Dalvin Cook and a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who can test the Seahawks' 29th-ranked pass defense. With weapons like Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. at his disposal, Cousins should be able to move the ball.

The big concern for Minnesota's offense is that it may not have wide receiver Adam Thielen back in the lineup by Monday.

"I know that if you're not 100 percent, you're just going to come out five plays into the game anyway," Thielen said Friday, per Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

It's hard to bet against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, especially if the Vikings aren't at full strength. However, this should be an extremely close game, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Minnesota pull off the upset.