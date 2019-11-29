Warriors Rumors: GS Would Likely Keep, Not Trade, No. 1 Draft Pick in 2020

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have no plans to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft if they are fortunate enough to land it.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors would "almost definitely" keep the No. 1 overall pick, and he believes there is a "good chance" Golden State would hang onto any pick inside the top five.

Due to injuries to key players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors own the worst record in the NBA this season at 4-15.

With Curry out until at least February with a broken hand and Thompson likely to miss the entire season with a torn ACL, the odds of Golden State turning things around this season are slim.

The Warriors aren't used to the current position they are in, as they entered the 2019-20 season having reached five consecutive NBA Finals and won championships in three of the past five campaigns.

With a healthy Curry, Thompson, Green and Russell next season, the Warriors have a chance to turn things around quickly. They could also potentially put themselves in championship contention by dealing their high first-round pick for an impact player.

The Warriors are lacking in terms of quality young talent, however, since they haven't had a pick better than No. 28 overall since the 2012 draft. Because of that, selecting an elite prospect could be appealing to head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers.

Memphis center James Wiseman would be an ideal fit for the Warriors since they lack a top-flight big man, but North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and Australian league guard LaMelo Ball would be strong options as well.

While Kevin Durant undoubtedly played a big role in the second and third championships under Kerr, Golden State largely built through the draft, as Curry, Thompson and Green are all homegrown players.

Going back to that formula could be the best possible move for Golden State in terms of adding more talent to win now and building a talent base for the future.

If the possibility to land a legitimate superstar like reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo presents itself in the event of Giannis not wanting to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, though, it would undoubtedly be difficult to pass up the opportunity to trade for him even if the cost is steep.