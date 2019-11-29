Pirates' Starling Marte Says He's Open to Trade to Contender amid Mets Rumors

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte told Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 (h/t Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors) that he would welcome a trade to a World Series contender in light of rumors that the New York Mets are looking to acquire him.

Marte said: "[The Pirates] have the power to decide about my future. If it was for me, I will leave for a team that is ready to compete right now on a World Series, and that's not our case."

He added: "The Mets are in position to [compete for a World Series], and it will be an honor to play with them. If it doesn't happen, I will keep working hard and giving my team all I have."

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN 660 broke the Mets-Marte rumor Nov. 23:

Marte, 31, had 23 home runs, 82 RBI and a .295 batting average in 132 games for the 69-93 Pirates, who finished last in the NL Central.

The 86-76 Mets fell short of the postseason, just missing out on the second NL Wild Card Game berth, which the 89-73 Milwaukee Brewers earned.

The Pirates have picked up Marte's $11.5 million option for the 2020 season, per Heyman. They have the option to retain the outfielder for the 2021 season as well.

That seems unlikely. Pittsburgh's window of playoff contention in the 2010s is over, and the team has bottomed out in a tough NL Central that includes two playoff teams (the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals) and another that won a World Series and made four straight postseasons from 2015 to 2018 (the Chicago Cubs).

The 75-87 Reds also look like they're trending in the right direction after an eight-win improvement from 2018.

Marte served the Pirates well, but he isn't a fit for a Pirates roster in need of a significant rebuild.

In New York, Marte could help NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, back-to-back NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and the rest of the Mets reach the playoffs. He could move into center field between left fielder J.D. Davis and right fielder Michael Conforto.

John Harper of SNY.tv reported on what the Mets would have to offer to land Marte:

"The consensus, based on conversations I had with scouts, executives, and minor-league evaluators on Monday, is that Pittsburgh's new GM, Ben Cherington, probably would have to like the idea of taking a major leaguer such as J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, or Dom Smith in return for Marte.

"Otherwise, the feeling is the Mets don't have enough depth in their minor-league system to sell the Pirates on a package of prospects without including one of their few blue-chippers they would consider untouchable."

The Bucs start the 2020 campaign against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

The Mets open their season at home against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.