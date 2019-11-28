Miss St Wins Egg Bowl vs. Ole Miss on Missed XP After Excessive Celebration Flag

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The metaphorical basically became the literal as Ole Miss lost the Egg Bowl 21-20 to Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

Elijah Moore caught a two-yard touchdown pass with four seconds remaining in the game. Not content to have a hand in the potential game-tying score, the Rebels receiver celebrated by mimicking a dog urinating in the end zone.

The taunt earned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which left kicker Luke Logan with a more difficult point-after attempt. Logan pushed his kick to the right.

Moore was calling back to DK Metcalf's celebration in the 2017 Egg Bowl, so the sophomore gets points for knowing his rivalry history. But a key distinction is required.

When Metcalf showed up Mississippi State, his touchdown reception gave Ole Miss a 24-6 lead in a game the Rebels eventually won 31-28. The result wasn't hanging in the balance at the time.

Moore, on the other hand, chose the worst time possible.

Depending on your rooting interests, it was either a heartbreaking outcome or the most surreal and comical Thanksgiving football moment since Leon Lett went slipping and sliding on the Cowboys Stadium turf.

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead owes Moore a nice turkey dinner.

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz noted Moorhead will collect a bonus of at least $50,000 after the Bulldogs earned their sixth win of the season. The result gave the team bowl eligibility for the 10th straight season.

