Cole Anthony, No. 6 UNC Upset by Unranked Michigan in 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Cole Anthony's 22 points were not enough as No. 6 North Carolina was upset by unranked Michigan 73-64 in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday.

Junior guard Eli Brooks led the way for the Wolverines with 24 points, and center Jon Teske contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Early on, it appeared as though the Tar Heels came ready to play as they jumped out to an eight-point lead in the opening minutes. However, U-M quickly battled back and wound up taking a five-point advantage into halftime.

Coming out of the locker rooms, though, it was all Michigan.

Anthony and the Tar Heels managed just two points in the first nine-plus minutes of the second half. Meanwhile, the Wolverines went on a 19-0 run to break the game wide-open en route to victory.

North Carolina attempted to make a game of it by going on a 11-0 run just past the midway point in the second half. In the end, though, the Heels never managed to trim the deficit—which reached 24 at one point—any closer than eight points.

A relatively quiet night out of Anthony (8-of-17) proved costly for UNC, as only one other player reached double figures. The Tar Heels shot just 42.6 percent from the floor and were dominated by the Wolverines from beyond the arc (11 three-pointers to two).

It marks first signature victory for first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who has gotten the program off to a 6-0 start. On the other side, it is the first loss of the season for Carolina (6-1).

The Wolverines will advance to face the winner of No. 11 Oregon-No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels will face the loser of that game in the third-place match at 11:30 a.m. ET.