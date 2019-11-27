Myles Powell Dominant, but No. 11 Oregon Beats No. 13 Seton Hall

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks already have two nonconference wins that will resonate until Selection Sunday.

Oregon overcame a 19-point deficit and defeated the No. 13 Seton Hall Pirates 71-69 on Wednesday in the first game of the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau for the Pac-12 and Big East representatives. The Ducks are now 6-0 with wins over Seton Hall and Memphis after Payton Pritchard helped his team make an early statement in a loaded tournament featuring North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan and Iowa State.

While Pritchard was the star in the second half, Shakur Juiston hit the game-winning shot off an offensive rebound with less than 10 seconds left.

The Pirates are 4-2 and missed chances to beat both Michigan State and Oregon in nonconference play.

What's Next?

Both teams play their second game of the tournament on Thursday. The Ducks faces the Gonzaga Bulldogs, while the Pirates play the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.