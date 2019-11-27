Ex-Astros Prospect Delino DeShields Jr: MLB Must Scare the S--t out of Everybody

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Delino DeShields Jr. and Ramon Laureano were both drafted by the Houston Astros, and neither is surprised the American League West team is in the middle of a sign-stealing controversy.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times spoke to both, noting they were drafted by the club but never played in the major leagues for the Astros. DeShields believes the league should drop a harsh penalty on the 2017 World Series champions:

"They really need to do something that is going to scare the s--t out of everybody in baseball. It can't be slap on the wrist. They have to scare the s--t out of everybody. If not, then everybody's going to try it to win a World Series.

I don't think they can strip their title and act like that year just didn't happen, but the league needs to penalize them heavily if the facts are the facts. Everyone is responsible for it from the ownership to the manager. I like [Astros manager] A.J. [Hinch] personally, but if he was allowing this stuff to happen he should get a significant suspension."

Houston drafted DeShields, now an outfielder for the Texas Rangers, in 2010 and Laureano, now an outfielder with the Oakland Athletics, in 2014.

"We’d talk it about it before the game, after the game, during the game," Laureano said of the possibility of the Astros stealing signs. "It’s obvious. You hear those whistles and sounds when we’re at Minute Maid Park. It’s one of those things where we know they’re cheating but that’s OK, we have to find a way to beat them."

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was among those who told Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic that Houston developed a system to steal signs during home games.

Andy Martino of SNY reported the New York Yankees accused the Astros of relaying stolen signs by whistling from the dugout during the 2019 American League Championship Series.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the league expanded its investigation beyond the 2017 Astros and will look into the possibility that other teams stole signs using technology as well. Passan suggested the penalties "could be unlike anything seen in the sport's recent history."

DeShields may get his wish for a harsh punishment after all.