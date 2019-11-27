Yankees News: Greg Bird Chooses Free Agency over Triple-A After Being DFA'd

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees in action against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2019 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 4-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

First baseman Greg Bird will become a free agent after declining an assignment to Triple-A from the New York Yankees

The Yankees announced Wednesday that Bird opted to test the market rather than be sent to the minors after clearing waivers. 

