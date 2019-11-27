Stephen F. Austin's Nathan Bain Receives GoFundMe Donations After Duke Upset

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

After hitting the game-winning layup in overtime of Stephen F. Austin's shocking 85-83 upset win over No. 1 Duke on Tuesday, SFA guard Nathan Bain was met with a big surprise.

According to the Associated Press, a GoFundMe set up by SFA Compliance on behalf of Bain and his family two months ago saw a massive spike in donations. The GoFundMe was created after Bain's family in Freeport, Bahamas, lost "nearly everything of value" as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

The GoFundMe had raised only around $2,000 before Tuesday's game, but it is currently over the $48,000 mark, which is close to the $50,000 goal.

In addition to Bain's family losing their possessions, his father is a minister, and the church he runs in the Bahamas suffered "extreme damage."

Prior to the win over Duke, Bain was a little-known fifth-year senior guard. He averaged a career-high 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season and is averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game so far this season for the 5-1 Lumberjacks.

Bain finished Tuesday's game with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, and he will forever be known as the player who shocked the 27.5-point favored Blue Devils in their own building. He also ended Duke's 150-game nonconference home winning streak in the process.

The loss was the first of the season for Duke, which had previously beaten big-name schools such as Kansas, California and Georgetown this season.

SFA's win was made even more shocking by the fact that it went just 14-16 last season, although that was an outlier since the Lumberjacks were among the best small-conference teams in the nation the previous six seasons with at least 27 wins in five of them.

Bain and Stephen F. Austin will look to build upon the momentum gained Tuesday when they face Arkansas State on Saturday. They also have an upcoming challenge against SEC foe Alabama on Dec. 6.