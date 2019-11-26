Devlin Hodges to Start over Mason Rudolph for Steelers vs. Browns

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback with Devlin Hodges set to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced during his Tuesday press conference that Hodges will replace Mason Rudolph.

Tomlin told reporters the change is about "putting ourselves in a position to win this game."

Rudolph has been the Steelers' primary quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In eight games as the starter, Rudolph has posted a solid 5-3 record in eight starts with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 181.8 passing yards per game ranks 33rd out of 34 qualified quarterbacks.

Tomlin had a very succinct answer when asked why Hodges is getting the nod: "He has not killed us."

The Steelers signed Hodges as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in May. The 23-year-old won the Walter Payton Award as the best FCS player in the nation last year and is the FCS's all-time leader with 14,584 passing yards.

Hodges previously started for Pittsburgh in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams when Rudolph was out with a concussion. He went 15-of-20 for 132 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 24-17 win.

The Steelers (6-5) are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they have the same record as four other teams heading into Week 13. The Browns are one game behind that group and already own a 21-7 win over their AFC North rivals.