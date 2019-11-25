Cowboys News: NFL Informed Dallas Tripping Penalty vs. Patriots Was Incorrect

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans are surely frustrated after a tripping penalty derailed their team's final realistic chance during Sunday's 13-9 loss at the New England Patriots, and hearing the NFL admit it was a mistake probably won't help them feel better.

Yet, the league did exactly that Monday.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the league told the Cowboys that the tripping penalties called against them in Sunday's game should not have been enforced. The one called against Travis Frederick on Dallas' final drive (not counting a desperation play with one second remaining) stands out, as it nullified a third-down conversion by Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys turned it over on downs a mere two plays later.

