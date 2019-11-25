Saints' Sean Payton Offers Solution to Fix NFL's Issues with Replay Review

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the New Orleans Saints were hurt by officials once again Sunday, head coach Sean Payton is insisting on more changes to the league's rules.

Payton now believes pass interference calls should be decided by a group of three instead of solely by Al Riveron, the league's senior vice president of officiating.

"I think he's got a tough job. And when you have a group of three, I think you're gonna arrive at more consistent calls," the coach said Monday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

"You know, we don't have one Supreme Court justice," he added.

Payton was one of the key promoters of replay review this offseason after the Saints were seemingly robbed of a pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Fast forward to Sunday, and New Orleans was on the losing end of a challenge that reversed the ruling on the field and gave the Carolina Panthers a first down.

The Saints escaped with a 34-31 win thanks in part to a missed Joey Slye field goal, but the overturned call was a vital one that nearly decided the game.

New Orleans also lost a challenge in the first quarter when officials ruled Jared Cook did not draw a pass interference, which was upheld after review.

"It wasn't our best game, it wasn't their best game and quite honestly it wasn't New York's best game," Payton told reporters Sunday, referring to where replays are reviewed.

Riveron stood by his call when pressed after the game.

"After reviewing it, it was clear and obvious through visual evidence that the defender significantly hinders the receiver while the ball is in the air, therefore, it's defensive pass interference," he told Larry Holder of The Athletic, via Amie Just of the Advocate.

Still, it's clear the Saints didn't agree with the call, especially with the inconsistency during the season featuring only eight of 63 challenged calls being overturned, per ESPN Stats & Info. A three-man committee could potentially fix these problems.

"That interaction helps you arrive at better decisions," Payton explained. "And I think clearly we would benefit from that. Because look, Sunday's a long day."