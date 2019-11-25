Remains Recovered in Alabama Thought to Be UFC Fighter Walt Harris' Stepdaughter

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The district attorney in Lee County, Alabama, confirmed Monday the remains found in a nearby county are believed to belong to Aniah Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

"I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2, and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard," Brandon Hughes told the Associated Press.

Blanchard went missing Oct. 23 and was last seen in Auburn. Authorities recovered her black Honda CR-V on Oct. 26 in Montgomery and police found her blood in the vehicle.

Auburn police detective Josh Mixon said at a hearing Blanchard appeared to have "suffered a life-threatening injury" based on the evidence in the car, per the AP.

Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to the case. Alabama police and U.S. Marshals also arrested Antwain Shamar Fisher, who was charged with first-degree kidnapping, last Friday.

The AP reported Auburn police "obtained information regarding the possible location of a body" and began a search Monday that turned up what they believe to be human remains.

Harris was slated to fight Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 on Dec. 7. Blanchard's disappearance caused him to back out of the fight, with Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking his place.