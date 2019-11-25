Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Has Punctured Lung, Broken Rib, Return Unknown

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a broken rib and punctured lung in the team's 34-3 defeat to the New York Jets on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Raiders don't yet know how much time Renfrow could miss because of the injuries.

A fifth-round draft pick, Renfrow is second on the team in receptions (36) and third in receiving yards (396).

The first-year pass-catcher had three receptions for 31 yards on five targets against the Jets. He was likely hurt in the second quarter on a hit by Jets cornerback Bless Austin. Trainers briefly tended to him on the field and the Raiders listed him as questionable to return, citing a rib injury.

Renfrow told reporters after the game the hit "just knocked the wind out of me."

While Oakland doesn't have a timetable for his recovery, it's reasonable to think Renfrow will miss some time, and with only five games left in the regular-season, he could plausibly miss the remainder of the year.

In his absence, the team will need to lean more on Keelan Doss, who has caught just six passes for 79 yards in six appearances.

At 6-5, the Raiders are only one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs for first place in the AFC West and tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final wild-card spot. Losing Renfrow couldn't come at a much worse time for Jon Gruden's squad.