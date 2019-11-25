Andy Dalton Named Bengals' Starting QB over Ryan Finley vs. Jets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton practices before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback.  

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Dalton will start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, taking over for Ryan Finley. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Finley's ascent to the starting job was "about evaluation," so it appears Taylor is satisfied knowing Finley is not the franchise's quarterback of the future.

Taylor said Dalton's return is all about getting the win against New York, per Marisa Contipelli:

Dalton, 32, was benched after throwing for 2,252 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions in the Bengals' first eight games. Finley, a rookie fourth-round pick, has struggled mightily in his three starts, throwing for 474 yards and two touchdowns against as many picks.

