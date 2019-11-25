AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 4 Rankings Released

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

After the college basketball season opened with a state of flux atop the polls, stasis took hold on the sport over the last seven days.

Duke remains the nation's top-ranked team after a week that lacked many upsets. Louisville stayed at the No. 2 spot, and Michigan State, Kansas and Maryland rounded out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Duke

2. Louisville

3. Michigan State

4. Kansas

5. Maryland

6. North Carolina

7. Virginia

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Tennessee

18. Auburn

19. Baylor

20. VCU

21. Colorado

22. Villanova

23. Washington

24. Florida

25. Xavier

The highest-ranked team in the Top 25 to take a loss this week was No. 17 Villanova, which fell 87-78 to Baylor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship. Jared Butler scored 22 points, and the Bears shot 52.5 percent as they thrashed Villanova's switch-heavy defense.

"I think that's a really good team, and we see how much better we have to get," Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. "So that's what's good about these tournaments. We see improvement, but we also see a lot of room for a lot of improvement. A lot of work to do."

Baylor moved up from No. 24 to No. 19.

Xavier and Texas were the only ranked teams that lost to unranked opponents this week. The Musketeers turned the ball over 18 times in a 70-65 loss to resurgent Florida, which won the Charleston Classic title. The Gators had dropped out of the Top 25 after opening the season ranked sixth in the country but found their groove with wins over Saint Joseph's, Miami and Xavier.

Keyontae Johnson scored 15 points on his way to winning tournament MVP honors.

Georgetown handed Texas its first loss of the season in an 82-66 beatdown in the 2K Empire Classic. The Hoyas put up 45 points in a dominant second-half effort spearheaded by Mac McClung. The good times didn't continue, as Georgetown failed to take down No. 1 Duke a game later, but the Hoyas look like a potential tournament team under Patrick Ewing.