Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects to Undergo Surgery for Core Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney revealed after Sunday night's season-ending 28-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers that he expects to undergo surgery next week to repair his core injury, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann.

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler missed the Seahawks' 17-9 Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to the game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Clowney had met with a specialist about a hip and core muscle injury. His hip and core kept him out only for Week 12.

This is Clowney's first season in Seattle after the Houston Texans traded him on Sept. 1. He has had a major impact for his new team, leading the league in total pressures through Week 11:

Ahead of Week 14, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Clowney was doing "pretty good" with his hip/core injury.

The South Carolina product had 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception through 13 games overall.

Since the Texans drafted Clowney with the top overall pick in 2014, he has only played a full 16-game regular season once (2017). He has appeared in 75 of 96 possible career regular-season games.

His rookie campaign was limited to four games because of a torn meniscus. He then dealt with a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2015 season one game early.