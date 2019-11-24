Watch Bills' Shaq Lawson Confront Broncos OL Connor McGovern After 2-Sack Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson made sure Denver Broncos offensive lineman Connor McGovern knew who he was following Sunday's AFC showdown.  

Lawson yelled at McGovern after Buffalo's 20-3 victory, urging his opponent to remember his name after he notched two sacks. As Thad Brown of WROC-TV in Rochester, New York, shared, Lawson said McGovern told him he didn't know who he was prior to the contest:

Lawson was not the only problem for the Broncos offense on Sunday.

Buffalo's defense overwhelmed the visitors all game, as Brandon Allen went just 10-of-25 passing for 82 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while facing constant pressure. Though it was a close game for much of the contest, the outcome was seemingly never in real doubt as the Bills defense set the tone.

Buffalo is now an impressive 8-3 and in playoff position even though it is two games behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East. The Bills have the top spot in the AFC wild-card race and are two games clear of the rest of the field.

