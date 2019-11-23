Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor Sets FBS Record with 12th 200-Yard Rushing Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor set another record in his storied collegiate career by becoming the first player in FBS history to amass 12 games of 200 or more rushing yards.

Taylor accomplished the feat in Wisconsin's 45-24 home win over Purdue on Saturday with 222 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries:

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, the junior was in good company alongside Heisman Trophy winners Ron Dayne, Ricky Williams and Marcus Allen on top of the 200-yard rushing list before Saturday. Taylor stands all alone now.

He has accomplished this feat in just 38 collegiate games, meaning he's rushed for 200-plus yards 31.6 percent of the time. That includes three straight and counting, with Nebraska and Iowa also allowing the benchmark.

The Badger has rushed for 1,685 yards and 18 touchdowns and has 20 receptions for 162 yards and four more scores on the year. Taylor has scored a touchdown or rushed for 100 or more yards in all but one game, which was against No. 2 Ohio State and its top-ranked scoring defense.

The Badgers will visit No. 10 Minnesota on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to close the regular season. A to-be-determined bowl game also awaits them, so a second straight 2,000-yard rushing season isn't out of the question.

Taylor finished with 2,194 yards on the ground last year.