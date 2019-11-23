Mets Trade Rumors: NYM Interested in Move for Pirates Star Starling Marte

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly "have interest" in Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

Marte, 31, hit .295 with 23 home runs, 82 RBI, 97 runs and 25 steals in 132 games in 2019.

