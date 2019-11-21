Ben Simmons' NBA 2K20 3-Point Rating Jumps 12 Points After 1st Career Make

David Dow/Getty Images

Ben Simmons hit a three last night. You may have heard about it a time or 267. It was worth exactly three points, one more than the two-point shots Simmons typically makes.

It was also worth 12 points in the virtual world.

NBA2K released Simmons' updated three-point rating Thursday, and the developer added 12 points to make him a 46 overall from beyond the arc:

Avid 2K players know the company went to great lengths to ensure Simmons' aversion to threes was correctly represented. Simmons rarely, if ever, takes them in games and had one of the lowest three-point ratings for a perimeter player.

Obviously, a 12-point swing based on one shot attempt (and make) is a pretty big overreaction. At this rate, Simmons would be a 99 overall with five more makes. Given his career rate, that would only take him about 860 more regular-season games—or about 10.5 seasons.