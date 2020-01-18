Warriors' Draymond Green Won't Play vs. Magic Due to Finger Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis GrizzliesTuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green won't be available for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green is dealing with a sprained finger. 

The injury likely occurred during Thursday's overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, though Green played nearly 36 minutes in that game. 

Green has been in and out of the lineup this season while dealing with a variety of ailments, including injuries to his heel, elbow, finger and back. Some of these forced him to miss games, while other issues simply limited him on the court.

The injuries are part of a trend this season for Golden State, which has had to survive without Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Key players like D'Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney have also missed time.

The result is a much higher reliance on rookies than we have seen from the team in recent years, as well as a lot more losses. The Warriors, who averaged 24.5 defeats over the last two regular seasons, have 34 losses already.

Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman again should see increased minutes when Green is unavailable.

Green has had an up-and-down season even when healthy, averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His shooting has been poor (38.1 percent), while he has failed to make as big of an impact on the defensive end.

Still, the Warriors are better when the three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the floor, and they will hope he can be back as soon as possible.

Related

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Breaking down Doncic's tricks that get him to the rim

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Having PG and Kawhi isn't enough to take home a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Untouchable Players at the Trade Deadline 🙅‍♂️

    The player on every team nearly guaranteed to stay put

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Untouchable Players at the Trade Deadline 🙅‍♂️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    KAT Says He's Committed to Timberwolves Despite Trade Rumors

    'I'm here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. ... I'm not worried about all that nonsense'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT Says He's Committed to Timberwolves Despite Trade Rumors

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report