Warriors' Draymond Green Won't Play vs. Magic Due to Finger Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green won't be available for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green is dealing with a sprained finger.

The injury likely occurred during Thursday's overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, though Green played nearly 36 minutes in that game.

Green has been in and out of the lineup this season while dealing with a variety of ailments, including injuries to his heel, elbow, finger and back. Some of these forced him to miss games, while other issues simply limited him on the court.

The injuries are part of a trend this season for Golden State, which has had to survive without Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Key players like D'Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney have also missed time.

The result is a much higher reliance on rookies than we have seen from the team in recent years, as well as a lot more losses. The Warriors, who averaged 24.5 defeats over the last two regular seasons, have 34 losses already.

Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman again should see increased minutes when Green is unavailable.

Green has had an up-and-down season even when healthy, averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His shooting has been poor (38.1 percent), while he has failed to make as big of an impact on the defensive end.

Still, the Warriors are better when the three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the floor, and they will hope he can be back as soon as possible.