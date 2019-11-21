Mike Trout: I'm Waiting by My Phone for Angels to Make Big Offseason Addition

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout said Thursday he's eagerly awaiting word on potential offseason additions to the team's roster after four straight seasons of missing the playoffs.

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM the front office hasn't asked him to help make a pitch to any free agents, but he's more than willing to play that role if called upon:

