    Giants' Devonta Freeman Doesn't Return vs. Eagles After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020
    New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (31) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman left Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury and did not return. 

    He finished with three carries for eight yards. 

    Freeman was a free agent throughout the offseason before signing with the Giants on Sept. 22. He's taken on a significant role for the offense with Saquon Barkley out for the year due to a torn ACL. 

    Entering Thursday, Freeman had compiled 164 yards and a score on 51 carries. 

    The Atlanta Falcons released Freeman in March after he spent six seasons with the organization. The 28-year-old averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per attempt, though he did finish with 1,066 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. 

    The last time Freeman was able to play all 16 games in a season was when the Falcons went to the Super Bowl in 2016. 

    The Giants don't need peak Freeman to stabilize their backfield in Barkley's absence. Wayne Gallman will take over as New York's early-down bell cow in the event Freeman misses time. 



