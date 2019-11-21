Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Best Person to Lead Manchester United

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has placed his faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and said there's "not a better person" to lead the club despite rumours he could be replaced.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked as a potential United boss in recent times, and talk has again risen regarding the move after the Argentinian was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Tuesday. Former United coach Jose Mourinho was appointed his successor in north London on Wednesday.

However, Rashford spoke to Sky Sports News and pledged his support to Solskjaer, noting the United icon was a prominent factor in him signing a new four-year contract in July:

Rashford showed the trust he holds in Solskjaer's long-term project and said:

"There was no hesitation from me over signing a new contract.

"And it was the same for Ole as well—I could see where his head was at, where he wanted the club to be at, and for me, it was just a no-brainer.

"We were on the same page and wanted the same things for the club. Ole is a great guy, and he has the club's interests at heart, so there's not a better person for the job in my opinion."

The Norwegian tactician made a remarkable start to management at Old Trafford when he took over in December 2018, becoming the first United chief since Sir Matt Busby to win his first five games in charge.

However, results took a sharp turn for the worse as United eventually ended the 2018-19 Premier League campaign in sixth. Pochettino, meanwhile, took Tottenham to fourth and a UEFA Champions League final despite becoming the first Premier League manager to not make a summer signing one year prior.

Those differing results led to new speculation Pochettino could take over at Old Trafford, links that only intensified after United recorded their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 33 years this term.

Solskjaer has since restored some order and led the Red Devils on a run of five wins and one defeat from their past six games across all competitions.

ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol recently said it would be the sensible decision to appoint Pochettino in Solskjaer's place:

Rashford continued to say he "wouldn't be happy" if United end the 2019-20 season without a trophy. Mourinho was in charge the last time the Red Devils lifted major silverware in 2017, when they clinched the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup.

They look set to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals this term as they prepare to face Colchester United in the last eight, while they lead Europa League Group L by two points with two matchdays left.

Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News said he felt Solskjaer had earned the right to remain at United despite previous struggles for consistency:

Patience will be key at Old Trafford under Solskjaer, whose only previous senior management roles were at Cardiff City and Norwegian club Molde, both of which are a far cry from the scale of the job he now faces.

Academy graduate Rashford indicated the need to "bide our time and just be patient" for success under the boss, but there's no guarantee other United stars will wait as long.

Rashford has scored nine goals in his last 11 games for club and country, and the frontman will look to boost that tally when United travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.