Report: Manchester United Target Mauricio Pochettino to Replace Jose Mourinho

Report: Manchester United Target Mauricio Pochettino to Replace Jose MourinhoOctober 4, 2018
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Manchester United's first choice to replace Jose Mourinho as manager.
The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the 2018-19 campaign, and Mourinho is under major pressure as a result.
If the Portuguese gets the sack, Miguel Delaney of The Independent said: "Pochettino would still be the number-one target, but [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy would never let him leave Tottenham Hotspur mid-season..."
