Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane 'Would Tear Everyone' Apart, Says Jurgen Klinsmann

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jurgen Klinsmann has said he is excited by the prospect of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane pairing up to play for Germany.

Gnabry, 24, netted a hat-trick against Northern Ireland in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday to enhance his already impressive international goalscoring record:

Manchester City's Sane, 23, is sidelined with a serious knee injury, but manager Pep Guardiola is expecting him to return to action in the new year:

As such, he and Bayern Munich star Gnabry could potentially be Germany's key attacking threats at next summer's Euros.

And former Germany boss Klinsmann believes they could be a devastating duo, per Goal:

"We have with Serge Gnabry, who has a gigantic year behind him. And with Leroy Sane two mega-offensive forces that would tear everyone [apart]."

Germany's 6-1 victory over Northern Ireland ensured they beat Netherlands to top spot in Group C.

Manager Joachim Low has downplayed Germany's prospects at Euro 2020, saying they "are not among the favourites."

He picked out France, England, Netherlands and Spain as more likely winners for the tournament.

However, based on recent displays, particularly Tuesday's demolition of Northern Ireland, Die Mannschaft will be a threat.

Germany have a remarkable recent record at the Euros. They finished runners-up in 2008 and made the semi-finals in both 2012 and 2016.

Given the depth of talent they have in their squad, it would be no surprise to see them go deep again next summer.