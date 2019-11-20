UFC's Khabib Rips Conor McGregor: 'We Don't Pay Attention to Idiots'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov called rival Conor McGregor an "idiot" during an appearance Wednesday in Russia.

Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor by submission in October 2018, was asked during a Q&A session with school kids whether he'd accept a rematch in Moscow and said he thinks that offer was a bluff from the Irish superstar, per RT Sport.

"Honestly, I don't think he wants that fight," he said. "How is that so? I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped. It was a sign he didn't want to be there, 'Let me go please' and all that. And now he wants the rematch."

Khabib added: "He's an idiot. We don't pay attention to idiots."

McGregor raised the idea of a rematch in the Russian capital after Nurmagomedov moved his career record to 28-0 with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in September:

The southpaw reignited his feud with the lightweight champ's family after Khabib's cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, suffered a loss to David Zawada in his UFC debut earlier this month.

"He tapped his forehead," McGregor wrote in a series of Twitter posts that were later deleted. "If you can tap his forehead. You can punch his forehead. He quit. [One] quitter exposed."

Rivalry aside, Nurmagomedov said McGregor isn't the most worthy opponent in line for a title shot, according to RT Sport.

"First of all he has to earn it," he said. "We're in the fourth year since his last victory. It's been three years and now we're in the fourth. In order to fight for the title I had to win 10 fights in a row in the UFC. That's not counting the 16 victories I had outside the UFC. In every fight I earned it not with my mouth but with my actions. That's where we’re different—he talks about it, I just do it."

Several outside-the-cage issues and a brief foray into the world of boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. have brought his UFC career to a virtual halt.

In October, he announced his return to the Octagon in January 2020, but an opponent wasn't named.

It doesn't appear facing the former two-division champion is atop Nurmagomedov's to-do list, though.