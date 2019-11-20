Ex-WWE Employee Jim Cornette Resigns from NWA After Racist Comment on Broadcast

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Jim Cornette resigned from his position as NWA's color commentator Wednesday after making a racist comment on Tuesday's episode of NWA Power.

The NWA released the following statement regarding Cornette's resignation:

"Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance.

"To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we've established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward.

"We sincerely regret our failure in this regard."

During the episode, Cornette called Trevor Murdoch "the only man I've ever known that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia."

The episode was originally uploaded to YouTube with the comment included, but it was later taken down, and an edited version replaced it.

NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis, who was facing Murdoch at the time, released his own statement condemning Cornette's remark:

Meanwhile, Cornette suggested he will address the situation Friday on the next episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience:

The 58-year-old Cornette is a long-time veteran of the wrestling business in several different capacities. Most notably, he held several positions with WWE from 1993-2005, including a stint as the head of Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory at the time.

Cornette was also a manager in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions. Additionally, he founded Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and after his tenure with WWE, he spent time in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling.

NWA was long considered a dead brand in the world of wrestling, but it recently received a shot in the arm after Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan purchased it.

Corgan has helped put NWA back on the map by going back to its origins and holding a weekly, one-hour studio show called Power. Cornette was one of the voices of the show, and Corgan will now be tasked with finding a replacement.