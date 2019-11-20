Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Considered Day-to-Day with 'Minor' Hamstring Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly considered day-to-day with a "minor" hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that Hill wanted to return to Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City and added there is a "real chance" he doesn't miss additional time since Kansas City is on bye this week.

Hill played just seven offensive snaps Monday and finished without a catch. Even so, the Chiefs managed a 24-17 victory, which moved them to 7-4 on the season and helped them maintain a half-game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.

                                                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

