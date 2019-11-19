Antonio Brown Apologizes to Patriots' Robert Kraft for 'Bad Media' and 'Drama'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media Tuesday to apologize to New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

Brown was remorseful for "the bad media and the drama" while also saying "all I wanted to be was an asset to the organization." Brown appeared in one game for the Patriots, a victory over the Miami Dolphins, before the team released him on Sept. 20 following allegations of sexual assault against him.

