Antonio Brown Apologizes to Patriots' Robert Kraft for 'Bad Media' and 'Drama'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media Tuesday to apologize to New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft

Brown was remorseful for "the bad media and the drama" while also saying "all I wanted to be was an asset to the organization." Brown appeared in one game for the Patriots, a victory over the Miami Dolphins, before the team released him on Sept. 20 following allegations of sexual assault against him.

 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

