Georgia RB D'Andre Swift Undecided on 2020 NFL Draft Despite Reports

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is undecided about whether or not he will return to the Bulldogs or enter the 2020 NFL draft amid a report he was going to turn pro.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson initially reported Swift was going to leave school.

Swift took to Twitter to announce that he would be making an official decision following the Sugar Bowl against Baylor on Jan. 1:

The 20-year-old flashed plenty of potential by averaging 7.6 yards per carry during his freshman season in 2017 while operating behind current NFL running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) and Sony Michel (New England Patriots).

The 5'9", 215-pound back parlayed that into a breakout sophomore campaign when he recorded 163 carries for 1,049 yards (6.4 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns in 14 games. He added 32 receptions for 297 yards and three receiving scores in 2018.

The Philadelphia native tallied 1,216 rushing yards, 216 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops gave Swift high praise after he rushed for 179 yards and scored two TDs in UGA's 21-0 win over the Wildcats in October.

"D'Andre Swift is an impressive player. I just gave him a 'congratulations' after the game and wished him 'goodbye,'" Stoops told reporters. "Because he needs to go to the NFL. He's an elite player."

In his most recent big board posted on Dec. 10, B/R's Matt Miller ranks Swift as the top running back and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

The dual-threat playmaker has a chance to emerge as the top running back in the 2020 draft with a strong showing during the NFL Scouting Combine and team visits if he declares. A former 247Sports 5-star recruit, Swift is a potential three-down workhorse in an era when they are becoming increasingly rare.