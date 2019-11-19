Gareth Bale Says 'Wales, Golf, Real Madrid' Song 'A Good Bit of Fun'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wales forward Gareth Bale has said a song from the team's supporters suggesting he prefers to play for his country over Real Madrid is "a good bit of fun."

Bale recently admitted he gets more excited about representing his nation than Los Blancos.

The 30-year-old has also faced criticism for his passion for golf, something which the Wales supporters have embraced in a new chant, along with Bale's supposed preference for his country over his club.

Speaking to Sgorio Cymru (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Bale said he didn't take the song too seriously.

"I've heard it, especially when I was on the bench and when I came off, and the boys were laughing," he said. "It's a good bit of fun."

As relayed by Burton, former Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic said that for Bale, "The first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid."

The Red Wall News Twitter account shared footage of Wales supporters belting out the song after their victory over Azerbaijan in a UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier:

Per AS English, Wales fans have also made a banner that depicts what they appear to be the forward's preferences:

Wales are back in action in Cardiff on Tuesday, and a win over Hungary would book their place at the tournament proper in the summer. In their previous set of international matches, Bale was on the scoresheet in a crucial 1-1 draw with Croatia, giving his country an opportunity to progress:

Between the two international breaks, Bale hasn't been in action for his club after suffering a calf injury against Croatia, prompting the likes of Mijatovic to raise questions over his commitment.

Per Burton, in the past he has previously been dubbed "The Golfer" because of his interest in the sport. As The Spanish Football Podcast relayed, the media have latched on to that nickname:

Bale hasn't played for Los Blancos since Oct. 5. The comments he's made and the fact that he's playing in important games for Wales are unlikely to sit well with a number of Madridistas.

In the summer, his six-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu almost came to an end. Bale was strongly linked with a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning after manager Zinedine Zidane openly said the club were looking to sell him, although a late sale collapsed.

While Bale was a key man in four UEFA Champions League successes from 2013 to 2018, the Madrid supporters have always had a turbulent relationship with him. This international break would have only likely driven them further apart.