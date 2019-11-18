Davis Cup Finals 2019 Results: Monday's Round Robin Scores and Reaction

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The new-look Davis Cup kicked off on Monday, with Belgium, Canada and Russia picking up their first wins in group play.

The upset of the day came in Group F, where Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini both lost their singles rubbers, to Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev swept past Croatia, and Steve Darcis and David Goffin secured a win over Colombia.

Here are Monday's full results:

Russia 3-0 Croatia

Andrey Rublev bt. Borna Gojo: 6-3, 6-3

Karen Khachanov bt. Borna Coric: 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4

Khachanov/Rublev bt. Ivan Dodig/Nikola Mektic: 7-6 (3), 6-4

Belgium 2-1 Colombia

Steve Darcis bt. Santiago Giraldo: 6-3, 6-2

David Goffin bt. Daniel Elahi Galan: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Juan-Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah bt. Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen: 6-7 (5), 6-4; 7-6 (3)

Italy 1-2 Canada

Vasek Pospisil bt. Fabio Fognini: 7-6 (5), 7-5

Denis Shapovalov bt. Mateo Berrettini: 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5)

Fognini/Berrettini bt. Pospisil/Shapovalov: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

The biggest upset of the day came in Group F, where Canada shocked the favoured Italians to set themselves up for a massive showdown with rivals USA.

It was Pospisil who got the ball rolling with a two-set win over Fognini. The 29-year-old frustrated his opponent with superb work on his own serve, winning the mental battle in the second set.

Per sports writer Arash Madani, it's a fitting end to Pospisil's comeback:

Shapovalov and Berrettini served up a tense affair, and the former got into it with the Italian fans, who showed up in solid numbers.

Both men barely gave each other an inch on serve, with three tie-breaks needed to separate them.

The first win of the day, and indeed the first in this new version of the Davis Cup, went to the Belgians:

Goffin locked up the win despite losing the opening set to Galan, a 23-year-old who has never made it to the main table of a Grand Slam. In the first rubber, Darcis easily dispatched of Giraldo.

Russia had little trouble with Croatia, courtesy of wins from Rublev and Khachanov. The latter served up a fun match against the talented Coric, and tennis writer Jose Morgado is already looking forward to what those two can do against Rafael Nadal later this week:

The two Russian players also won the doubles, handing their nation the first clean sweep of the tournament.