Tom Brady: Patriots 'Could Probably Do Everything Better' After Win vs. Eagles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. New England won 17-10. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

The New England Patriots earned a 17-10 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the offense was far from its best.

Tom Brady knew it.

"Up and down," the quarterback said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "That's what it looks like to me. We could probably do everything better."

New England punted eight times and put up a pedestrian 298 total yards.

Brady certainly won't mention this game in his Hall of Fame speech after finishing 26-of-47 for 216 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The visitors' only passing touchdown of the game came from Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett II on a trick play, and the offense didn't inspire much confidence coming off a 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady suggested "everyone is a little tired" but still acknowledged the importance of notching the win.

Fortunately for the Patriots, their defense is first in the league in yards and points allowed per game. It is a major reason the defending champions are 9-1 and two games clear of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race.

If that defense can get New England a bye heading into the playoffs, chances are Brady will come through on the biggest stage once again this season even if he wasn't at his best Sunday.

Related

    Eric Reid Says Kaepernick Met His Goal at Workout: 'He Proved He Can Play'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eric Reid Says Kaepernick Met His Goal at Workout: 'He Proved He Can Play'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bad Beat of the Year 🤢

    49ers closed at -10...and this wild defensive TD as time expired caused a miracle push

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bad Beat of the Year 🤢

    The Big Lead
    via The Big Lead

    It's a 2-Man Race for MVP

    @GDavenport makes a case for Russ and Lamar. Everyone else is officially irrelevant ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It's a 2-Man Race for MVP

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Edelman, Patriots Take Down Eagles 17-10 in Philly

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Edelman, Patriots Take Down Eagles 17-10 in Philly

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report