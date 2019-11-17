Tom Brady: Patriots 'Could Probably Do Everything Better' After Win vs. Eagles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The New England Patriots earned a 17-10 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the offense was far from its best.

Tom Brady knew it.

"Up and down," the quarterback said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "That's what it looks like to me. We could probably do everything better."

New England punted eight times and put up a pedestrian 298 total yards.

Brady certainly won't mention this game in his Hall of Fame speech after finishing 26-of-47 for 216 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The visitors' only passing touchdown of the game came from Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett II on a trick play, and the offense didn't inspire much confidence coming off a 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady suggested "everyone is a little tired" but still acknowledged the importance of notching the win.

Fortunately for the Patriots, their defense is first in the league in yards and points allowed per game. It is a major reason the defending champions are 9-1 and two games clear of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race.

If that defense can get New England a bye heading into the playoffs, chances are Brady will come through on the biggest stage once again this season even if he wasn't at his best Sunday.