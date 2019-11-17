Tom Brady, Patriots Edge Carson Wentz, Eagles 17-10 to Move to 9-1

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New England Patriots used their bye week to get back on track with a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming off the team's first loss of the year to the Ravens in Week 9, the Patriots overcame an early 10-0 deficit to get a road win at Lincoln Financial Field. The defense flexed its muscle once again while forcing one turnover and eight punts against a shorthanded Eagles offense.

The Patriots are now 15-5 after a bye week under head coach Bill Belichick and an AFC-best 9-1 on the season.

Philadelphia (5-5) played well defensively to hold Tom Brady without a touchdown but couldn't get much going with Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Howard unavailable offensively.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: 26-of-47, 216 passing yards

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: 7 carries, 25 rushing yards, 2 catches, 11 receiving yards

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots: 5 catches, 53 receiving yards, 15 passing yards, 1 passing TD

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: 20-of-39, 214 passing yards, 1 TD

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: 11 carries, 38 rushing yards, 2 catches, 9 receiving yards

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles: 9 catches, 94 receiving yards

Patriots Survive Quiet Game from Tom Brady

It wasn't a great performance from Tom Brady, who was just 11-of-25 in the first half in one of the worst performances of his career:

He continually missed throws—especially in the red zone—and got away with a few near-interceptions throughout the game.

Even starting many drives in Eagles territory didn't help the Patriots light up the scoreboard. Brady's 67.3 quarterback rating was his second-worst of the season, ahead of only the low-scoring win over the Buffalo Bills.

The team was finally able to break through in the red zone in the third quarter thanks to a trick play, with Julian Edelman throwing a touchdown pass:

Otherwise, it was the defense that starred for New England to keep the Eagles and check and dominate the field-position battle.

It's impossible to count out Brady, but he wasn't the reason for the team's key road win Sunday.

Eagles Can't Move Football After Solid Start

It was an uphill battle for the offense Sunday against the No. 1 defense in the NFL in both points and yards allowed. The challenge was even tougher when Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out with a head injury, in addition to being without skill players Jeffery, Howard, Darren Sproles and DeSean Jackson.

Dallas Goedert stepped up with some big plays to get onto the scoreboard:

Fellow tight Zach Ertz came through with important catches when needed as well.

The squad also did a good job of controlling the clock early in the game:

This led to a 10-0 lead and a lot of momentum for the home team. However, the team simply couldn't keep it going offensively.

After the touchdown, the Eagles punted on eight of the next nine drives, with a Wentz fumble being the only exception.

Most of those drives featured little to no movement down the field:

The squad managed just four first downs in a stretch of five second-half drives before coming up short on the final attempt.

Though the defense did its job with constant pressure on Brady and great coverage in the secondary, Wentz simply couldn't do enough offensively to escape with a win.

What's Next?

Both teams will follow up this game with another high-profile matchup in Week 12. The Eagles will have an exciting NFC battle against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Patriots will take on the Dallas Cowboys.