NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Although a handful of key fantasy players scored touchdowns in the early slate of Week 11, vultures certainly were circling.

Backups such as Tony Pollard, Qadree Ollison and Seth Roberts all found the end zone. The list of touchdown-stealers is quite expansive―and, for fantasy owners, quite frustrating.

But a handful of quarterbacks stole the show.

Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen had tremendous games. We'll highlight a few of their massive performances after recapping all Week 11 results and up-to-the-minute playoff standings.

NFL Week 11 Scores and Fantasy Stars

Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 7

Baker Mayfield (CLE QB): 17-of-32, 193 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT; 1 RUSH TD

Dallas Cowboys 35, Detroit Lions 27

Dak Prescott (DAL QB): 29-of-46, 444 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT; 18 RUSH YDS

New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

Drew Brees (NO QB): 28-of-35, 228 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT

New York Jets 34, Washington 17

Sam Darnold (NYJ QB): 19-of-30, 293 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT

Atlanta Falcons 29, Carolina Panthers 3

Calvin Ridley (ATL WR): 8 REC, 143 YDS, 1 TD

Indianapolis Colts 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Marlon Mack (IND RB): 14 CAR, 109 YDS, 1 TD

Buffalo Bills 37, Miami Dolphins 20

Josh Allen (BUF QB): 21-of-33, 256 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT; 7 CAR, 56 YDS, 1 TD

Minnesota Vikings 27, Denver Broncos 23

Kirk Cousins (MIN QB): 29-of-35, 319 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT

Baltimore Ravens 41, Houston Texans 7

Mark Ingram II (BAL RB): 13 CAR, 48 YDS; 3 REC, 37 YDS, 2 TD

San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 26

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF QB): 34-of-45, 424 YDS, 4 TD, 2 INT

Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Derek Carr (OAK QB): 25-of-29, 292 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT; 1 RUSH TD

New England Patriots 17, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Julian Edelman (NE WR): 5 REC, 53 YDS; 1 PASS TD

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC; NBC Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN; WatchESPN)

Playoff Standings

AFC

1. New England Patriots (9-1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

3. Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

6. Houston Texans (6-4)

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

In a matchup between the teams with the second- and third-best records in the AFC, the result was awfully one-sided. Baltimore didn't allow any points until the fourth quarter, and Lamar Jackson put the game out of reach before then.

For the third straight game, Jackson accounted for at least three touchdowns. He finished the 41-7 triumph with four passing scores, including a pair to running back Mark Ingram II.

Beyond the touchdowns, Jackson completed 17 of his 24 passes for 222 yards and scampered for 86 yards on only nine attempts. Once again, he had zero turnovers as well.

Jackson has plenty of doubters, but he's continually quieting them with every dynamic performance and Baltimore win.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

While the game itself didn't attract much attention, Sam Darnold put together a career-best day.

The USC product tossed four touchdowns―the first time he's accomplished that in the NFL―during a 34-17 victory over Washington. Darnold hit four different receivers for scores.

Thanks to the victory, New York improved to 3-7 on the season. The record may begin trending the right direction quickly since the Jets take on the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins after hosting the Oakland Raiders next Sunday.

Darnold, who ended with 293 yards on 19-of-30 passing, should be confident heading into that contest.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last week, Dak Prescott amassed a tremendous stat line, but the Cowboys fell short in a loss to the Vikings. Dallas pulled out the victory this time around.

Prescott shredded the Lions for 444 passing yards, completing 29 of his 46 attempts and tossing three touchdowns. The outstanding game placed him in pretty exclusive company.

Not bad, Dak.

He also picked up 18 yards on six carries to help Dallas earn a 35-27 win. Most importantly for the Cowboys, they jumped to 6-4 and guaranteed themselves at least a share of the NFC East lead, pending the Eagles' result against New England.

And, most importantly for your fantasy team, Prescott is probably carrying the lineup in Week 11.