Browns' Myles Garrett's Suspension Upheld on Appeal, Maurkice Pouncey's Reduced

NFL Senior Vice President of Communications Michal Signora announced Thursday that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension stemming from last week's incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld upon appeal:

The NFL announced last week that Garrett's suspension would last through at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs. Signora announced Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension lessened from three games to two, however.

Garrett, 23, ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it during the Nov. 14 game, which Cleveland won 21-7.

Garrett wasn't the only player suspended in the aftermath of that game. Pouncey was suspended three games for kicking and punching Garrett in the fracas that ensued following his helmet swing, while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground.

Rudolph was fined but not suspended for his role in the fight.

Garrett appealed his suspension after the fact. On Thursday, ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter reported Garrett said in an appeal hearing Rudolph had directed a racial slur at him before the brawl began. Both the Steelers and Rudolph's attorney strongly denied the accusation.

Garrett was previously apologetic about his actions:

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

Losing Garrett for an extended period of time is a major loss for the Browns as they attempt to turn their season around. The third-year defensive end was in the midst of a fantastic season, posting 29 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He's lived up to the hype that made him the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, though his actions against Rudolph could end up costing Cleveland a shot at the postseason.