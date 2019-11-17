Report: Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Seen 'As a Top Candidate' by Multiple Teams

Report: Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Seen 'As a Top Candidate' by Multiple TeamsNovember 17, 2019
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will reportedly be a "top candidate" for multiple potential head coaching openings after the 2020 season.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the coaching carousel in 2020 should "value experience," making Lewis a name that will garner consideration.
Lewis led the Bengals to a 131-122-3 record in 16 seasons, making the playoffs seven times. Cincinnati was 0-7 in the postseason under Lewis.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kap Wanted Full Transparency from NFL
'We're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell. ... Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people'