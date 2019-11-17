Report: Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Seen 'As a Top Candidate' by Multiple Teams

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals stands on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will reportedly be a "top candidate" for multiple potential head coaching openings after the 2020 season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the coaching carousel in 2020 should "value experience," making Lewis a name that will garner consideration.

Lewis led the Bengals to a 131-122-3 record in 16 seasons, making the playoffs seven times. Cincinnati was 0-7 in the postseason under Lewis.

