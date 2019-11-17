Report: Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Seen 'As a Top Candidate' by Multiple Teams

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will reportedly be a "top candidate" for multiple potential head coaching openings after the 2020 season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the coaching carousel in 2020 should "value experience," making Lewis a name that will garner consideration.

Lewis led the Bengals to a 131-122-3 record in 16 seasons, making the playoffs seven times. Cincinnati was 0-7 in the postseason under Lewis.

