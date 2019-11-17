Video: Watch Kenan Thompson Spoof Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Fight on SNL

David Richard/Associated Press

Myles Garrett got the Saturday Night Live treatment.

In the show's cold open—a soap opera-style spoof of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump—Kenan Thompson made a surprise appearance as Garrett, at one point bashing Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) across the head with a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet, a reference to Garrett pulling off Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him in the head with it during this week's Thursday Night Football.

"I am tired of being falsely accused," Thompson says in the sketch. "You see what had happened was, I saw another player who had lost his helmet somehow, and I thought, 'Oh, he should be wearing a helmet.' So I attempted to put it back on his head."

"President Trump just pardoned me too for the war crimes," he continues. "He said I could bring a helmet to Afghanistan and just go nuts!"

In real life, Garrett has been suspended indefinitely—and at the minimum for the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs—for striking Rudolph with the helmet.