Bologna Director Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is 'Open' to January Transfer

Bologna director of sport Riccardo Bigon believes the relationship between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and manager Sinisa Mihailjovic is key to luring the Swede to the club in January, and the striker has said he's open to joining his team.

Ibrahimovic is currently without a club after a two-year stint with L.A. Galaxy, and Bigon told Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia) conversations have already been held with the 38-year-old:

"There is only a month-and-a-half to the opening of the transfer window. Ibrahimovic and the coach have a really strong personal relationship. He has told us that he is open to the idea of joining Bologna.

"We are fascinated by the idea of him coming to the Stadio Dall'Ara, but it is very clear that we don't control the situation. The choice is down to the player, so we wait, and in case the player gives his OK, then we will be ready. Ibra will take his time to evaluate the offers after announcing his farewell to MLS."

Football Italia stated the veteran will seek a contract worth €1 million per month and Milan, Roma, Fiorentina, Napoli and Manchester United are some of the clubs linked.

FC Schalke haven't been linked yet, but they threw their hat in the ring on social media:

Ibrahimovic has previously played for Milan and United, as well as Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax and Malmo.

A prolific scorer for nearly all those clubs, he showed he's still a top striker even at the age of 38 in 2019:

He's also one of the most popular players of the last decade, bringing plenty of economic value with him wherever he goes. As a result, he'll be a wanted man in January, with plenty of suitors across Europe and beyond.

B/R Football Ranks took a look at eight possible destinations, including former club United and Bologna. Out of the eight clubs, they thought a move to the Rossoblu was least likely.

A lack of elite status is seen as the biggest obstacle to a deal, and it's hard to disagree with that sentiment. Compared to Ibrahimovic's previous clubs, Bologna lack a global appeal, and they're not likely to contend for major silverware anytime soon.

The connection with Mihailjovic, who was just starting his coaching career when Ibrahimovic joined Inter, could be key.

Bologna believe in their chances:

It would be a major coup for the club, who currently sit in 15th place in the Serie A standings and just three points ahead of the relegation zone.