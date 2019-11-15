Report: Memphis Hopes James Wiseman Will Be Suspended Less Than 9 Games by NCAA

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Memphis Tigers officials are hopeful that freshman center James Wiseman will miss no more than nine games as the NCAA investigates a possible violation regarding impermissible benefits, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"The hope is he misses three, maybe six games," a source familiar with the situation told Charania.

