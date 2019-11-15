Report: Memphis Hopes James Wiseman Will Be Suspended Less Than 9 Games by NCAA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 12: James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers walks up court during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks between the Oregon Ducks and Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Memphis Tigers officials are hopeful that freshman center James Wiseman will miss no more than nine games as the NCAA investigates a possible violation regarding impermissible benefits, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

"The hope is he misses three, maybe six games," a source familiar with the situation told Charania.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

