Browns Owners 'Sincerely Apologize' to Mason Rudolph for Myles Garrett's Actions

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement Friday regarding the incident involving Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph near the conclusion of Thursday night's game:

The Haslams said they were "extremely disappointed" by the incident and offered an apology to Rudolph and the entire Steelers organization.

With just seconds remaining in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers, Rudolph and Garrett got into a skirmish after Garrett tackled the quarterback to the ground.

He pulled off Rudolph's helmet and hit him on the head with it:

Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game because of the incident and the ensuing melee.

The NFL announced Friday that Garrett has been suspended for at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and postseason. Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Ogunjobi has been suspended for one game.

Garrett did not apologize for his actions when asked about them after the game, but he did express regret over what happened when speaking to reporters: "What I did was foolish, and I shouldn't allow myself to slip like that. That's out of character, but a situation like that where it's an emotional game, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with what happened."

Rudolph called Garrett's actions "cowardly" and "bush league," while Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said the situation was "totally unacceptable" and that both he and Garrett were "embarrassed."

Thursday's win was a huge one for the Browns, who improved to 4-6 on the season. Pittsburgh fell to 5-5, which helps puts the Browns back in playoff contention.

Garrett has been one of the NFL's top defensive players this season with 10 sacks through 10 games after registering a career-high 13.5 sacks last season and making the Pro Bowl. He will not be able to improve on those numbers or help his team down the stretch.

The Browns and Steelers are set to meet again in two weeks in Pittsburgh, but with Garrett suspended for the rest of the season and Pouncey banned for three games, two of the biggest participants in the brawl will not be active.

Even so, the NFL and both teams will likely be on high alert since an already intense rivalry reached a different level Thursday night.