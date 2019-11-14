David Fizdale: Luka Doncic Could Top Dirk Nowitzki for Best European Player Ever

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale didn't hold back when evaluating Luka Doncic following Thursday's matchup.

"He's going to push Dirk [Nowitzki] for the greatest European to ever play this game when it's all said and done," Fizdale told reporters after Doncic posted a triple-double of 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in New York's 106-103 victory.

