Georgia OT Andrew Thomas Declares for 2020 NFL Draft, Will Skip Sugar Bowl

John Bazemore/Associated Press

One of the best prospects in the entire country is officially headed to the 2020 NFL draft.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas announced on Tuesday that he was forgoing his senior year to turn pro:

Thomas has seemed destined for the next level since he arrived on campus as a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He immediately worked his way into the starting lineup as a right tackle during his freshman campaign and helped lead the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The freshman All-American then moved to the left tackle spot for the 2018 campaign after Isaiah Wynn departed for the NFL, and he found more success as a second-team All-American.

In 2019, Thomas came into his own as one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He was named to the Walter Camp All-America team, made the All-SEC first team for the second consecutive year and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the best blocker in the SEC.

Thomas brings head-turning size to the next level at 6'5" and 320 pounds, and he uses that and his overall strength to set the tone in the rushing attack by driving the defensive line back and establishing himself in the second level.

His mobility also stands out, and he can use his athleticism and lateral quickness to protect his quarterback from either tackle spot as a versatile piece who fits inside a pro-style offense.

In his most recent 2020 NFL Draft big board, B/R's Matt Miller has Thomas ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect.

He will now look to parlay that potential into a successful NFL career after declaring for the draft.