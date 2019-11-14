Broncos' Von Miller Praises Drew Lock, Compares Him to Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 08: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

With Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock coming off injured reserve and returning to practice this week, star linebacker Von Miller provided a strong endorsement of the second-round pick.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Miller said Lock has "got everything you need" and is a "star in the making." He also put Lock in the same conversation as Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, per Zac Stevens of DNVR:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    It's Not Too Late for These Players to Break Out

    Predicting one talent on each team who could still emerge as a key piece for the future 🙏

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    It's Not Too Late for These Players to Break Out

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Keys to the Broncos, Vikings Match Up

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Keys to the Broncos, Vikings Match Up

    Ronnie Kohrt
    via Mile High Sports

    Minshew Mania Ruined Foles' Fresh Start

    @MikeTanier on the pressure Minshew has put on Foles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minshew Mania Ruined Foles' Fresh Start

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Players Still Hold Gary Kubiak in High Regard

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Broncos Players Still Hold Gary Kubiak in High Regard

    Alex Becker
    via Mile High Sports