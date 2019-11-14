Broncos' Von Miller Praises Drew Lock, Compares Him to Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

With Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock coming off injured reserve and returning to practice this week, star linebacker Von Miller provided a strong endorsement of the second-round pick.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Miller said Lock has "got everything you need" and is a "star in the making." He also put Lock in the same conversation as Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, per Zac Stevens of DNVR:

