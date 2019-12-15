Seahawks Clinch 2019 NFL Playoff Berth with Win, Rams' Loss vs. Cowboys

Kyle Newport
December 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Russell Wilson #3 encourages Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks officially clinched a spot in the postseason with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon as well as the Dallas Cowboys beating the Los Angeles Rams 44-21 in the evening.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Cowboys' victory sealed playoff berths for the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

It marks Seattle's second consecutive trip to the playoffs and seventh in the last eight years. The team has not advanced beyond the divisional round since making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (2014-15) during the Legion of Boom era.

While those Super Bowl teams featured a dominant defense, this year's Seahawks squad is led by NFL MVP candidate Russell Wilson. The eighth-year veteran has led Seattle to the No. 5-ranked offense and the No. 6-ranked scoring offense.

Meanwhile, the Sept. 1 trade for Jadeveon Clowney added another playmaker on the defensive side of the football. Clowney has piled up 30 tackles, three sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

Seattle has long been positioned to reach the postseason after starting the season 5-1. Although a playoff berth has been taken care of, there is still plenty of work to be done throughout the remainder of the regular season.

The Seahawks (11-3) find themselves in a battle with the 49ers (11-3) for the NFC West crown, which would guarantee at least one home playoff game. Seattle leapfrogged the Niners for the division lead due to the Atlanta Falcons upsetting San Francisco 29-22 on Sunday.

The Seahawks currently hold the tiebreaker over the 49ers, having beaten them 27-24 in Week 10. The two will square off once more in Week 17.

Not only is Seattle and San Francisco going head-to-head for the division title, but they are both competing with the Packers (11-3) and New Orleans Saints (10-3) for home-field advantage in the NFC.

